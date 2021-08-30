Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the July 29th total of 32,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 million, a PE ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.95.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Natural Health Trends by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 13.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

