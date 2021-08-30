Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells $154,063.65 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NNI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 58,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,382. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 73.42 and a quick ratio of 73.42. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $81.13.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Nelnet during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

