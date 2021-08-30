Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 62,405 shares.The stock last traded at $80.95 and had previously closed at $80.26.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $5,994,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the first quarter worth $67,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nelnet by 13.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 75.2% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

