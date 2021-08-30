NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $40.74

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.74, but opened at $42.99. NeoGames shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get NeoGames alerts:

The company has a market cap of $923.61 million and a PE ratio of 108.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 307.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NeoGames by 244.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $3,142,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $47,045,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.