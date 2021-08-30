NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $40.74

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.74, but opened at $42.99. NeoGames shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NGMS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.
The company has a market cap of $923.61 million and a PE ratio of 108.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NeoGames by 307.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 69,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NeoGames by 244.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $3,142,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $47,045,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
