New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,377 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma worth $15,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 28,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 37,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 29,545 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 42,915 shares during the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In other news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $604,780.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $531,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,001 shares of company stock valued at $44,437,128 in the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.