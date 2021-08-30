New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 9,100 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $14,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT opened at $82.13 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 264.94, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III bought 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

