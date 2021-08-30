New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

CDAY opened at $110.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDAY shares. Barclays cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.