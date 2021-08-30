New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 226,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3,442.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,256,000 after buying an additional 1,563,750 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9,649.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,529,000 after buying an additional 1,545,078 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,720,000 after buying an additional 989,151 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $35,998,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 227.9% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 560,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,811,000 after buying an additional 389,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REG opened at $68.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.02. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

