New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,517 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth $139,780,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hasbro by 71.4% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $22,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

