Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,091 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $27,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 344.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 445.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.