NewHold Investment Corp.’s Quiet Period To End on August 30th (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. NewHold Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $10.15 on Monday. NewHold Investment has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NewHold Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

