NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill Acquires 150,000 Shares

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) CEO H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H Michael Krimbill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, H Michael Krimbill acquired 150,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $232,500.00.

Shares of NGL traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. 60,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.00. NGL Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,788,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 252.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,476,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 180.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

