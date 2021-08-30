Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $$26.23 on Monday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.