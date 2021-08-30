Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Short Interest Update

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NDGPY stock remained flat at $$26.23 on Monday. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

