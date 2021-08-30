Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in August

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the July 29th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPPRF opened at $20.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

