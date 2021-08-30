NL Industries, Inc. (NL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on September 21st

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $6.79 on Monday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $331.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.31.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 26.19%.

NL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NL Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of NL Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.