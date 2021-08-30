NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NN Group stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,513. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $2.2197 dividend. This is a positive change from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

