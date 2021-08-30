Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE NOK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,316,207. Nokia has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 232,412 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 452.1% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,511 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

