Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,746,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,440,000 after buying an additional 862,409 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 624,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $26.37 on Monday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

