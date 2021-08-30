Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $233.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

