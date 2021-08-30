Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.22

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.22 and last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 62309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

NHYDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

