Northeast Investment Management Buys 50 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

