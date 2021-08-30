Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

