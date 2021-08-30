Northeast Investment Management Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $246.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.08. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $174.51 and a 12 month high of $246.43.

