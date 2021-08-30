NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.09

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

NTDTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.41.

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

