Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will report earnings of $6.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.05 and the highest is $7.20. Nucor posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 934.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $19.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $21.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $16.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE NUE traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.89. The company had a trading volume of 27,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,199. Nucor has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $128.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $6,501,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,541,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

