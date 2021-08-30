Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.600-$5.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTR. HSBC boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $61.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.27. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 102.22%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.