Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in August

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 225.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $134,000.

NMS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.99. 1,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,805. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

