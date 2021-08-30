O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,940,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TR opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $58.98.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $9,862,608.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

