O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after acquiring an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,470,000 after purchasing an additional 175,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $898,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,308,283.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSM opened at $183.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.49.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

