O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 184 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total transaction of $1,262,133.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT opened at $198.78 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $115.28 and a 52-week high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

