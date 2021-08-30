O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ManTech International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.80.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $79.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. ManTech International Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,982 shares of company stock worth $2,766,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.