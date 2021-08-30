O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,062,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,707,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,345,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 14.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $804,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,498,893.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,828 shares of company stock worth $5,396,399 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $115.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.67. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

