O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,156.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after buying an additional 2,856,326 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,497,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,911 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $19.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

