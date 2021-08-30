O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Hershey by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,236,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $213,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 52.4% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,091 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $175.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.10. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

