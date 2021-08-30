O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,721 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,034,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $88.38 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.03 and a 52-week high of $88.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.