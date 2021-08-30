O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $198.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $115.28 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

