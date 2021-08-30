Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Short Interest Update

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,560,000 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:OSH traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,789. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.41 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $278,102.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,406 shares in the company, valued at $23,107,930.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $2,380,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,185,821 shares of company stock worth $489,248,692 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

