Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) Short Interest Up 48.1% in August

Oncologix Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OCLG stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 8,706,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,995,049. Oncologix Tech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About Oncologix Tech

Oncologix Tech, Inc is a medical holding company, which is engaged in the operation and manufacture of medical device products. It operates through three segments: Personal Care Services, Medical Device Manufacturing, and Medical Products Distribution & Technologies. The Personal Care Services segment provides non-medical, personal care attendant services, supervised independent living, long-Term senior care, and other approved programs.

