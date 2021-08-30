Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Short Interest Update

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the July 29th total of 630,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ondas in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $5,855,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth $5,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 227.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 962,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 668,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ondas by 189.0% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 347,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

ONDS stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,053. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.45 million and a PE ratio of -10.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

