One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Steve D. Cooper Sells 50,000 Shares

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 78,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

