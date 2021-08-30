Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Short Interest Down 42.4% in August

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the July 29th total of 272,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 34.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONEXF. CIBC raised their price objective on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

ONEXF traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701. Onex has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 73.67% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.3289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

