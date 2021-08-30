Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 699 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

RNR opened at $158.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $187.48. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

