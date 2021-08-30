Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,363,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,437,000 after buying an additional 463,974 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Assurant by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,415,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Assurant by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,009,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,887,000 after buying an additional 165,120 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Assurant by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIZ stock opened at $169.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.93. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $169.87.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

