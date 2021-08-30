Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 306,334 shares of company stock worth $77,041,763. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.25 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

