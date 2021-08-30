Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 16,671 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,671 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,312,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,513,000 after purchasing an additional 929,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,061,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,026,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after purchasing an additional 153,489 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRZ. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.76 on Monday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.92.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

