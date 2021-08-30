Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 181 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $494.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $419.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $496.81.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares in the company, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock worth $34,498,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.