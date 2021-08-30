Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TMHC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.24. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

