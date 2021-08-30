Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,304,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,596,000 after purchasing an additional 59,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $204.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.08 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

