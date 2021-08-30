Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 187.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total value of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waters stock opened at $407.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.63. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $187.31 and a 52 week high of $412.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.