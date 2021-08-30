Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. 683,007 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 1,442,213 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $25.99.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

